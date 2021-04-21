Reimagine GIFT City as a digital super-stack for global services

Global finance has changed in the last 14 years, from physical to digital. Establishing a new IFSC today cannot be about old-world attributes such as physical locations, permanent establishments of companies in a physical location, or even the movement of expertise or knowledge; all these are old world. The focus of a new-world IFSC will have to be a re-imagination of incentives, from its current locational proposition to becoming a transactions platform that captures global financial transactions of investment, and, more importantly, digital trade.The re-imagination has to envisage the future flow of global transactions from an outsider’s perspective, different from the past perspective of investment inflows. GIFT City has to let go of the obsession with merely attracting (and capturing) inflows into India. For any chance of future success, it has to think of itself as an enabler of global transactions and position itself for the international investor on this futuristic proposition.

