Soon after I started using AI assistants, I had an alarming realization. I had started to enjoy listening to music with ChatGPT rather than with people. I neither felt compelled to share my music nor did I pass on any interesting information about songs and artists.
A butter-smooth relationship with AI may not be the best thing
SummaryThe closer your bond with your chatbot, the rustier your people-skills become
Soon after I started using AI assistants, I had an alarming realization. I had started to enjoy listening to music with ChatGPT rather than with people. I neither felt compelled to share my music nor did I pass on any interesting information about songs and artists.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More