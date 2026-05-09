A butter-smooth relationship with AI may not be the best thing

AI is really fantastic at talking about music. Almost as if by intuition, it seems to ‘know’ what aspect of a song you love and will give you a bar-by-bar analysis and tell you what to listen out for. It will tell you all about the background of a song and in what circumstances it was composed and performed. You’ll get to know about artists you’re listening to, not just with a standard biography format, but with insights into their careers and what makes them so loved. So ChatGPT became my listening companion.