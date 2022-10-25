Reliance Jio plans to quickly tighten its fintech ‘DNA loop’4 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 09:59 PM IST
Its fintech play will use self-reinforcing ‘data, network and action’
To record all the words ever spoken by humankind, five exabytes of storage would suffice. Telecom customers of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance used up nearly six times as much data last quarter. As it targets 428 million subscribers with a new 5G service and seeks to lure another 300 million feature-phone users to smartphones, its challenge has changed. When Reliance Jio started out six years ago, how to sell data in a developing country was the big issue. What to sell next to someone who’s already guzzling data is the question now.