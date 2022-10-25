Reliance Jio plans to quickly tighten its fintech ‘DNA loop’

The most profitable use of granular customer information in a country like India lies in broadening access to credit: More than three-fifths of the adult population is either invisible to traditional scoring models or not considered worth the trouble by lending institutions. Ambani has the DNA loop: In the six years before the tycoon unrolled his 4G telecom network, mobile phones globally had consumed 120 exabytes. By next year, Ambani’s own customers might be burning through that much data annually. Yet, as last week’s earnings report showed, even after growing by a third over two years, the average revenue per user is only a little more than $2 per month. It’s time for Reliance to put insights from buyer behaviour—from telecom to retail—to work and unlock some value for its shareholders.