Relieve the unfair burden of staying single in India Inc
The concept of ‘me time’ and its importance may be poorly appreciated and seen as a reward for the married lot in a workplace, but for the unmarried, it can be looked upon as an excuse
Corporate India, by and large, has a rigid hierarchy in place where the decisions of a single working woman are often questioned more than those of her counterparts who are male and married, female and married, and also male and unmarried. These questions may range from her reluctance to work longer hours or log in during the weekend, or even her need to leave office early on occasion. Her leadership and multi-tasking abilities are often questioned disproportionately not just by a male-dominated corporate structure, but also by her closest aides in office.