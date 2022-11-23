Religion inflected politics may rattle the economy of Malaysia4 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 01:59 AM IST
Investors are worried by the electoral influence of hardline Islam
Malaysia’s election hasn’t resulted in a new government yet, but it has produced an instant winner: political Islam. The conservative Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), has broken out of regional confines to claim the largest number of seats in its parliament for a single party at the expense of some of the most established pro-Malay stalwarts. It’s a surge that threatens to deepen existing divides and to open new ones, at a time when the country can ill-afford to rattle investors.