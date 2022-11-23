Religion inflected politics may rattle the economy of Malaysia

For one, racial and religious politics have rarely been stronger, and Malaysia is going considerably more conservative. PAS, a party that attacks those it sees as enemies of Islam and accuses the opposition of being communist, has long had an influence in Malay politics, but it could now be in a position where it can demand key government positions—even finance and education, where its views almost certainly do not align with the interests of an open market economy in dire need of competitive, competent workers and capital. Political scientist Wong Chin Huat of Sunway University points out this will drive foreign investors elsewhere, but will also keep Malaysians away from state institutions. It also suggests increased divisions even among the country’s Malay majority.

