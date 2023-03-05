Religiosity impacts perceptions of crony capitalism within the country1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Surveys suggest an inverse relationship between religious beliefs and tolerance of corruption in government dealings with big business
Government-business corruption is not new. It existed and grew during India’s previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. What is both striking and worrying are signs of its growth during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime. A withdrawal of the state and greater reliance on markets has been on the NDA agenda. That this has not resulted in lower corruption suggests that the government continues to enjoy considerable discretionary power over the awarding of contracts to build and manage ports, airports, highways, telecom systems, electricity generation and distribution and infrastructure, as well as over land and water resources, all of which can create economic rents. These rents accrue to major industrialists/investors whose profits soar without necessarily any productivity gains. The Adani imbroglio—the meteoric rise in recent years of this business group and dramatic collapse of its traded equity upon the Hindenburg report’s release—under investigation draws general attention to the fragility of government-business collusion and corruption. The reputation of Hindenburg Research, a US-based investment firm with a dubious short-selling record, is a distraction, since Adani valuations sank precipitously; allegations of fraud, manipulation of share prices and tax evasion by the group couldn’t be shrugged off after the response of stock and bond markets signalled a loss in confidence. While rent-seeking behaviour remains pervasive and persuasive, there are other ways of studying collusion between government and business and examine the corruption entailed by the practice of crony capitalism.