Religiosity impacts perceptions of crony capitalism within the country

In the second stage, we examine the roles of (predicted) religiosity and other covariates in corruption between government and business. The greater the religiosity, the greater is the likelihood of perceiving corruption. We believe that religiosity lowers the threshold of tolerance of corruption. In other words, religious respondents are more likely to disapprove of even minor acts of corruption (such as favouritism in granting benefits to this or that business on suspicious grounds). The more affluent a respondent is in terms of per capita income, the less likely s/he is to disapprove of corruption at higher income levels. This is presumably indicative of greater tolerance of corrupt business practices. Those located in urban areas are more likely to be aware of corrupt business practices in collusion with government agencies through exposure to mass media, relative to rural respondents. What is also noteworthy is that people with higher educational attainments (those with secondary level education and graduates) are more likely to perceive corruption than those with lower levels of education (including illiterates). Although the association of civic engagement with perceiving corruption is positive, the magnitude is small. Whether a high degree of civic engagement is akin to religiosity in lowering corruption tolerance or the highly engaged are much better informed are difficult to disentangle with the data at hand. Do large shares of respondents who believe businesses are corrupt within a state influence perceptions of corruption between government and business? The answer is an emphatic yes, as the association is strong. This is not surprising, given the clustering of

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}