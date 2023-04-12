Keshub Mahindra: A Legacy of Ethics, Warmth, Philanthropy4 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Keshub Mahindra understood that there was a process involved in building anything much before others
I am privileged to write this tribute to an outstanding man whom I have known since the 70s, about 12 years after he became chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra. This was an extraordinary man of many facets. I shall focus only on nine, which for me, are pre-eminent. In doing so, one is trying to be specific, prioritizing the really key issues.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×