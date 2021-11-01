Remembering the legacy of Indira Gandhi

Today, when we remember Indira Gandhi, it seems as if she was one of the few makers of modern India. Those were the days of socialist utopias and dreams, as soon as she took over the government, she made hasty populist decisions, one after another. Whether it was the abolition of the privy purse of royals and maharajas or the nationalization of banks, there were many such decisions that were labelled as socioeconomic reforms. Please do not compare the decisions taken at that time with today. It was a Cold War-torn world that had emerged from World War II. The needs of that time were different. In a democracy, people sitting on the lowest rungs of society had high hopes for such decisions. This was the basis of Indira Gandhi’s long political success. She had an amazing ability to communicate and captivate the weaker sections. In 1971, her slogan was, “They say remove Indira, I say eradicate poverty". Poverty could not be eradicated, but the poor turned up at polling booths in large numbers and voted for her.