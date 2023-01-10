Remittances and software are forms of labour export

This year marks the 17th annual occasion on which India welcomes its diaspora in a grand function called Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. The welcome is led by none else than the Prime Minister himself. It is a tradition that started during the term of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and celebrates the success of the expat Indian community, citizens or not. The term ‘pravasi Bharatiya’ literally translates as ‘itinerant Indian’, perhaps one who was wandering the high seas, travelling the world and eventually returning to the homeland. The date of 9 January is chosen to celebrate the coming home of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa in 1915. It is always a source of amazement that Gandhi started his India innings practically from scratch, at the ripe age of 46. Remember that the life expectancy of an average Indian then was less than 40. The Diwas has grown in scope and pomp over the years, and the event coincides with investor summits and much showcasing of economic opportunities for global investors. The global Indian diaspora today is estimated to be more than 30 million and its influence is growing. The Prime Minister of the UK is of Indian origin, and so is the twice-elected PM of neighbouring Ireland. The vice-president of the US is the daughter of an Indian who went to study at the University of California in Berkeley. Heads of state in Suriname, Guyana, Portugal, Mauritius are all of Indian origin. There are dozens of leaders sprinkled across politics, business and academia in America, and also in other English-speaking countries like Canada, the UK and Australia. These numbers will only increase in the coming years. The PM called them “brand ambassadors" of India, so they had better be on their best behaviour always! One of every sixth human being on the planet lives in India, and hence the diaspora is just a small extension of the people of this vast homeland. The love of overseas Indians for the land of their ancestors can be matter of debate. But what is beyond dispute is the loyalty of workers who send money home.

