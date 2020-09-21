Remote proctored tests raise concerns of data privacy issues and evaluation

RPTs are essentially a combination of video and audio surveillance, coupled with facial recognition, biometric identification and remote system access. Exam authorities justify the use of such intrusive measures as necessary to maintain “academic integrity", but students cite privacy concerns. While there have been protests and legal challenges across the world, in India, there are additional concerns because of the absence of a comprehensive privacy law and a data protection authority. When considering privacy, the first question that arises is of ‘consent’. The personal data of an individual should only be collected or processed with his/her consent, which should be voluntary and informed. But can the consent collected from students be voluntary under the present circumstances? Testing authorities made this switch on their own, without seeking formal consent. Even if they did seek consent, the imbalance in their relative authority renders such consent questionable.