Remove the value cap on exports by courier for an SME trade boom4 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:34 PM IST
India’s denial of speedy air-freight services to exports worth over ₹5 lakh has restricted the export prospects of Indian SMEs.
India has a high growth potential at a time when many of its key export markets are facing an economic slowdown. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that by 2027, India will be the world’s fourth largest economy, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of about $5.53 trillion. To reach this target, there is a need to reduce logistics costs and time and achieve exponential growth in both domestic and international trade.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×