Reopen schools if saving our children’s future is a must

One, online coaching—at least at its current technological level—cannot compare with physical schooling. A child may find it difficult to focus long enough to learn what is being taught on the screen. At home, there are unavoidable distractions. It is cumbersome to give real-time feedback—say, ask questions or tell the teacher that you haven’t followed what she said. Two, a classroom education is not just about copying down what the teacher writes on a blackboard. It is a community experience where students feed off one another’s energy and responses. One does not go to school only to learn algebra or geography, one also learns to socialize and develops life skills. Online coaching can offer no such lessons, or the absolutely vital emotional connect, whether between teacher and student, or among students.

