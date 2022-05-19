Repair economy can plot climate burden fight

There is a greater governmental push towards such sustainability ideas now. The new Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules that kicked in on 1 April establish environmental, social and governance (ESG) parameters for India Inc. The government has notified various statutes that encourage circularity and repair like the extended producer responsibility, e-waste management rules, metals recycling policy, and so on. Policy instruments that encourage repair as a right help the economy and the planet, encourage thrift and ensure material longevity. Many global giants in Electronics have been known to encourage monopoly in repair and make products that are either unserviceable anywhere else or end up as waste as no repair is available at all. To make it truly viable, such thinking (like that of repair, the longevity of products or circularity and e-waste management) must go beyond the mandatory CSR compliances, and be embedded in our culture of work, remodelling linear input-output manufacturing, and optimizing material usage through better product design and service responsibilities.