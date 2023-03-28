Repayment collection in India is a new field of tech innovation1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:54 PM IST
It is becoming something of a post-pandemic mantra in India: A lender whose portfolio of unsecured retail loans is not increasing by 50% annually is not trying hard enough
It is becoming something of a post-pandemic mantra in India: A lender whose portfolio of unsecured retail loans is not increasing by 50% annually is not trying hard enough. All kinds of bank and non-bank lenders are heaping credit on household balance sheets even though the consumer economy is fragile. A tiny minority is in great financial shape, but low-income earners are struggling with two-wheeler purchases and smartphone upgrades.
