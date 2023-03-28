Repayment collection in India is a new field of tech innovation

Putting coders in global client offices and managing their IT infrastructure and applications from Bengaluru was India Tech 1.0. That first chapter lost some of its sheen once customers began using cloud services. Tech 2.0 is about writing code to serve domestic e-commerce. But because Indians’ experience of digital payments in the last few years has been a huge success, there’s now a third chapter in the tale: Fintech software that would work in other emerging markets. Credgenics entered Indonesia last year.