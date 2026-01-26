Celebrating a legacy of shared differences
Celebrating January 26 reflects divided opinions on national pride versus routine events. The journey of India's Constitution involved deep philosophical differences among its creators, yet they managed to maintain unity and democracy despite challenges, making it essential to honor their legacy.
Why do we celebrate 26 January? A general survey will present a divided view. Some see it as a routine government event, while others associate it with the nation’s pride and honour. This division of opinion is our shared strength. We have a unique ability to keep moving ahead while haranguing about our differences.