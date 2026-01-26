Celebrating a legacy of shared differences

Reservations for minorities, scheduled castes and tribes in government institutions too attracted vociferous arguments. Sardar Patel was against any reservation but Ambedkar insisted on it. Pandit Nehru on 29 May, 1949, said: “It won’t be correct to remove reservations for the scheduled castes and tribes. I don’t view it as a problem that a particular religion is in minority and that’s why it should be given reservation. But I consider it a problem if a community is vulnerable and backward and that’s why it should get reservation. I am happy that the provision of reservation is being granted for just 10 years."