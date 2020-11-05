Republicans and Democrats split by a political virus

I have never taken such a shine to an election —and when I say “an election", I include home-stretch Indian ones—as I have to the Donald Trump versus Joe Biden face-off. Till a few weeks ago, my half-baked knowledge of Uncle Sam’s plebiscite process comprised gleanings from House of Cards’ mise en scenes, and Frank Underwood’s wheeling-dealings. Today, I’m boasting how I’ve done a crash course in getting myself up to speed with hitherto indeterminate terms like “electoral college", “swing states", “red mirage", “blue shift", etc, so I can really feel like I’m part of the American body politic.

The reason I got so hooked to the 2020 US polls, over the course of its last mile, was the pandemic-induced social media milieu. Since the beginning of this year, many of my friends, relatives and “connections" have been going on and on about covid-19 becoming the single-most defining constituent of the 59th quadrennial presidential election in the world’s oldest democracy.

The catalyst has been Trump. Right after the man everyone (on my Facebook wall) likes to hate said, “We have [coronavirus] totally under control, it’s one person coming in from China, it’s going to be just fine", and went on to “mismanage" the crisis on a war footing, the US nosedived into an economic trough and a public health cataclysm.

More than 80% of my social media virtual mates believe (I’m sure rightfully) they are liberals, who are repulsed by “Republican values", especially the sort espoused by the coiner of “covfefe". Many of them live in the US. They’ve been wanting Trump out ever since he got elected, and the pandemic could now play the catapult.

Many live in India, but, like me, had unearthed a vicarious link to the notion of a “political circus", the sort that’s on show in Bharat each time you say “rajneeti" (politics). They were keen to find out if Trump would emerge more clownish than some of the resident politicians here.

On the face of it, coronavirus had fleshed out the personalities of the two candidates and shaped their métier. There was Trump, who believed covid-19 “is a flu" that would disappear soon, and declared, “The virus will not have a chance against us—no nation is more prepared or more resilient than the United States". As the country marched towards the dubious distinction of notching up the highest case count, he said, “When we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing... Because it means our testing is much better. I view it as a badge of honour..."

The other side of the fence had Biden, the “sensible", responsible one, who stated, “Covid-19 dwarfs anything we’ve faced in recent history and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down." He promised a recovery package. Everyone on my own social media threads was on the same page as him because of the liberal zone I inhabit. But then, the moment one visited Trump’s and Biden’s individual pages, you saw how deep the polarization was. There were jingoistic lobbies agreeing with Trump that the US is indeed unassailable and that the worst was over thanks largely to his love for the nation. And there were Biden supporters who felt the worst was yet to come. Name-calling and trolling—on both sides—were on a roll.

Through 2020, covid-19 turned into an election plank, getting stronger with every passing month, both sides turning shriller. It was no longer ridiculous versus rational. It became Republicans versus Democrats.

The schism was taken to a new—and, dare I add, ridiculous—level by a flurry of surveys. A friend of mine, who worked at a research firm for a few years, said that pre-poll surveys, especially those with political and financial underpinnings, were more often than not tweaked to put words into the mouths of respondents to stoke some form of theatrics.

I guess I knew that already, but it was nice to have him confirm it empirically.

A Pew Research Center study, for instance, did a “qualitative" take on covid-19 preventive masks. Respondents, across the board, said they were a cause for concern, but while Republicans said they were “uncomfortable" to wear, Democrats were alarmed that a lot of folks (read: Reps) weren’t wearing them.

A YouGov study took all of it one notch up. It was “revealed" that masks had now become a tipping point: 67% Democrats claimed to be wearing them, compared to 54% of Republicans. Which apparently meant that Democrats were throwing their weight behind Biden’s call for concern, whereas Republicans, like Trump, were tossing caution to the winds. The same study had a survey section on “purchasing of extra food and supplies" to track people’s propensity to stay at home. In this, 55% of Democrats fell in line, but only 35% of Republicans did the same.

I remembered the philosophies that were expounded when the novel coronavirus first unleashed its reign of terror. How world citizens would come together, stand holding hands, and be one. The US election just showed that covid-19 played politics. Down and dirty.

Sushmita Bose is a journalist, editor and the author of ‘Single In The City’.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via