Republicans and Democrats split by a political virus

The other side of the fence had Biden, the “sensible", responsible one, who stated, “Covid-19 dwarfs anything we’ve faced in recent history and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down." He promised a recovery package. Everyone on my own social media threads was on the same page as him because of the liberal zone I inhabit. But then, the moment one visited Trump’s and Biden’s individual pages, you saw how deep the polarization was. There were jingoistic lobbies agreeing with Trump that the US is indeed unassailable and that the worst was over thanks largely to his love for the nation. And there were Biden supporters who felt the worst was yet to come. Name-calling and trolling—on both sides—were on a roll.