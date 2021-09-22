Republicans should not harm America’s financial credibility

As the US again approaches its debt ceiling, Republicans are objecting to raising it, even though they had no hesitation in doing it when they were running up massive deficits during the Trump years. They raised it numerous times back then, including twice in 2017 to pay for a $1.5 trillion tax cut we did not need and that blew a giant hole in the budget. Democrats voted with Republicans on those bills, even though they strongly opposed the tax cuts. That was the right thing to do. Loans taken by the federal government are backed by the “full faith and credit" of the US. Without raising the debt ceiling, the US could not pay its bills, which would trigger a default, downgrade America’s credit rating and potentially wreak havoc on financial markets. Indeed, just the threat of default, as happened several times during the Obama presidency, is enough to upend the markets.

