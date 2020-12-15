Resist raising tariffs and signal the openness of our economy

What then are the worry points? The banking system, for one. Thanks to regulatory forbearance in the form of a moratorium and debt restructuring leeway, the day of reckoning has been pushed forward. It is possible that a nasty spike in non-performing loans awaits us. The budget then has to make substantial provisions for infusing public sector banks with capital. Either that, or be prepared to divest its stake aggressively. The entry of new private players, including both domestic and foreign banks, needs to be enabled. Credit growth has been tepid, as large firms haven’t embarked on big expansion plans. They have de-leveraged quite a bit, so that their balance sheets look better. Business and consumer confidence are like yin and yang, and feed on each other. The former awaits a spurt in consumer spending, and the latter, a surge in job availability. The budget would do well to provide a stimulus that goes directly into consumer pockets. How about extending the consumption voucher scheme widely, beyond just government employees? Or an urban counterpart to the rural jobs guarantee scheme, which is a proxy for unemployment insurance? Job creation remains the economy’s biggest challenge.