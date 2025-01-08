Resolve to let clarity prevail over nonsense: Here’s a handy guide
Summary
- A lot that’s said is well-intentioned nonsense. To inoculate ourselves from doing it, we must use simple language, empathize with other people, not take ourselves too seriously, and be kind.
Harry Frankfurt, in a 1986 essay and later in his book On Bullshit, explored the phenomenon that may politely be described as ‘talking nonsense.’ The essence that he arrived at was that while a liar tries to hide the truth, the one speaking such nonsense has no regard for the truth.