Responses to natural and man-made disasters differ

Man-made disasters are emotionally very combustible, because in all such events, there is always a ‘devil’, someone who started it. The concept of a ‘devil’ has been used very effectively by organized religions to influence the behaviour of followers. If the public narrative of covid’s origin moves from a natural to a man-made cause, there would be the possibility of a ‘devil’ being created. In a war situation, many activities are reframed as exercises to protect one’s motherland from the enemy. Similarly, it is possible to reframe public programmes like a vaccination drive as an effort to protect an in-group from a diabolical entity. But this strategy could also backfire. Covid pandemic management could become a distinctly political process, where various players involved are forced to take sides. In an article, ‘Man-made disaster and development’ in International Social Work, Scott Harding reminds us that, typically, the world community rallies far more to provide material and other support to victims of a natural catastrophe, whereas, a form of apathy tends to set in during a crises caused by human-made disasters.