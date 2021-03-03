Restoration of its parliament is the only way ahead for Myanmar

Has the Tatmadaw bitten off more than it can swallow? For, just as Myanmar’s economy has been transformed and politics has changed, so has its society. In the past decade, Myanmar has integrated more with the world, and the internet has connected people both within the country and outside. Cutting off access may be possible for short periods, but longer disconnections are hard. Net-savvy youngsters are using more secure tools on the internet. Nationwide internet blackouts are counter-productive. Financial transactions and commerce increasingly rely on the internet, and during the pandemic, education and other essential services need a robust telecom infrastructure. Myanmar has a sizeable population of migrant workers overseas, whose electronically-transmitted remittances help many families, and delinking them from those flows is not in the junta’s interest.