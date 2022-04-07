Retail inflation foretells a summer of discontent

Of course, some companies are smart, have done well and gained market share at others’ expense. Kitchen and home appliances company Wonderchef may just be one such firm. Its MD and co-founder Ravi Saxena said the company that makes nearly 600 appliances from mixies and toasters to coffee machines grew 30% last year and is expected to grow 30-40% this year. “We are still young and in growth mode and offer premium appliances. We grew in pandemic because people were cooking at home and then we successfully pivoted to a D2C brand with about 45 to 50% of our sales coming from the internet."