Opinion
Retail investors and the art of burning hard earned money
Summary
- Ask yourself, does an outflow of ₹94 crores (not a typo error), actually mean much given the total money under management smallcap funds is a cool ₹2,43,368 crores? Well, if you are an optimist, you could call this a start. If you are a realist, then, this is a joke.
Here is a headline you would have definitely come across in recent days: Smallcap funds see outflow for first time in 2.5 years.
