Retail stock pickers should be given mandatory risk warnings

Between the rise of online trading platforms and [retirement plans], more people own stock than ever before, yet we never bothered to educate people on the basics. When you invest in the stock market, you face two kinds of risk: idiosyncratic, or the risk a single stock will fall; and systematic, the risk the whole market will drop. There’s not much you can do about the latter risk other than reduce your exposure and give up some potential returns. But idiosyncratic risk is avoidable; you just need to buy lots and lots of other stocks that offset losses in one stock. If you diversify properly, you get the only free lunch in finance: higher expected returns and less risk. And the cheapest and easiest way to get that perfect diversification is to buy an index fund that contains hundreds or thousands of stocks. This partly explains why index funds tend to outperform hand-picked stock portfolios.