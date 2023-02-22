Retirement evokes a spectrum of emotions in people. It is an eagerly awaited marker for some. For others, it could be terrifying for various reasons! Then there is the monetary angle. People are used to getting a steady income from which they spend and invest. Nearer retirement, the income would typically be high, most goals ( like home, children’s education etc. ) would have been met or already provided for. Expenses may not amount to much as a percentage of income.

When they retire, this cash flow will come to an end. They would have to depend on the wealth they have created. Many people find withdrawing from their corpus horrifying. They are not sure whether they can continue with their earlier lifestyles when the regular income stops.

That is why at a practical level, advisers need to handle this sensitively. Firstly, for those who are retiring, it is important to keep an amount they are used to in the bank ( say ₹5 lakh ). Also, it is necessary to set aside further amounts ( say ₹20 lakh ) for liquidity, contingencies and emergencies, in appropriate debt oriented funds. This provides an assurance to them that even in an unforeseen situation, they always have access to money.

The expense pattern changes once a person retires. There is no daily commute and incidental expenses pertaining to work. There could, however, be other expenses while at home like more subscriptions to OTT entertainment channels, subscriptions/ buying books and periodicals, entertaining friends more, going to movies, concerts, etc. It is obviously going to be different for different people. There is not much noticeable change in expense amount immediately after retirement. But after a 6-12 month period, these settle down to a lower level as compared to what they have been spending earlier.

We have also noticed that retirement provides new found freedom and time to travel. Many go visiting their friends/ relatives and plan holidays ( which they have not been able to do during working years ). The expenses on this front are high in the initial few years, after which it tapers off.

This means that there are going to be changes in the expense pattern that even the retiree would not be able to put a finger on.

Hence, income should be set up for a portion of the expenses only. The rest will be taken out of the liquidity provision already given, for some time to come. This is suggested as setting up income for entire expenses does not make sense as the expense amount itself is fluid. Typically, visibility on expenses happens between 1 and 2 years. It is after that income needs to be set up for the entire expenses.

At retirement, the asset allocation is skewed. Many times, it may not be possible to achieve the ideal asset allocation at one go. Ideally, the work of right fit of assets at retirement should have started a couple of years prior to retirement. In reality, we set an appropriate glide path to come to the necessary allocation over time, for the retirement phase.

Setting up income also should be done after taking into account all cash flow sources. Many have pension income. Others have rental income or from investments already done. In some cases, the spouse is still earning and income set up is not needed.

While setting up the income, one needs to check the tax incidence and choose appropriate products. For instance, systematic withdrawal from debt mutual fund (MF) schemes may be a lot more tax efficient (as they come under capital gains treatment ) than investing in options like fixed deposits, bonds, non-convertible debentures, etc. where the entire returns are taxed as income.

Having said that, one of the guiding principles while investing in this phase is capital protection. Many people may want higher returns; but that may not be in their best interests. Risk management of the portfolio is the central piece around which we need to work - not just high returns.

Advisers need to take great care while handling their client’s funds at this stage. This is their lifetime wealth and needs to be handled with extreme care. And that wealth also has to see them in comfort during their entire lifetime.

Suresh Sadagopan is MD & Principal Officer of Ladder7 Wealth Planners Pvt. Ltd. and author of If God was your Financial Planner