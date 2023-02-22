Retirement: Positioning wealth for the new phase

The expense pattern changes once a person retires. There is no daily commute and incidental expenses pertaining to work. There could, however, be other expenses while at home like more subscriptions to OTT entertainment channels, subscriptions/ buying books and periodicals, entertaining friends more, going to movies, concerts, etc. It is obviously going to be different for different people. There is not much noticeable change in expense amount immediately after retirement. But after a 6-12 month period, these settle down to a lower level as compared to what they have been spending earlier.