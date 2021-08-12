I remember it was a boardroom in Mumbai. There were 14 senior folks in the room, including the vice-chairman and managing director designate. The firm was, and still is, a category leader and a household name. We had just completed a complex multi-segment brand valuation exercise to arrive at the value and contribution of the trademark. Lo and behold, with close to two-thirds of the enterprise value showing up in the mother brand alone, the question that the MD designate posed to me was quite curious, pointed and relevant. His voice cut through the room: “Jude, do you then suggest that the board should spend two-thirds of their meetings on the brand alone?" My response was also a question: “Sir, what do you think the Disney, Nike or Apple boards spend their time on?"

Unfortunately, in my enthusiasm, I suggested that, for the same reason, the board should also be asking for a return-on-brand capital, or at least an ROCE which included the brand value in the denominator. The chief marketing officer almost burst a blood vessel. (To this day, he hasn’t forgiven me.)

Here is the reality, though: Today when we review return-on-capital numbers (if at all we do), the denominator contains the value of infrastructure, inventory and receivables. Are these really the most relevant drivers of value creation in our businesses?

Let’s take a moment to examine this anamoly: ROCE=earnings/( fixed assets+net current assets). So, by this token, most airlines and real estate firms will look really bad because their books are loaded with capital assets. But consumer goods and services firms look very good, because their books aren’t. Are we not comparing apples and oranges here? If, in fact, two thirds of your firm’s asset value and hence two-thirds of your performance capacity is in your brand portfolio, shouldn’t you be asking for a return-on-brand-capital?

Of course, prevailing accounting norms do not ask nor provide for reporting returns on intangibles. And so, most good folks I know will bypass this, suggesting that it is anyway not part of reporting compliance. The Indian GAAP, for example, recognizes the brand as an asset only if it is acquired for a consideration . And even then, it needs to be written off in 10 years. So organically-grown brands are not even assets, by this rule book. Really?

Are we happy with the stark information asymmetry that this evidently constitutes?

When Joel Stern first introduced Economic Value Added (EVA) in the mid-1980s, there was a minor global insurrection. In essence, EVA suggested that the cost of equity must be added to cost of debt to understand the effective return-on-capital. Most of the business community threw the book at him. In 2001, I recall when Business Today used to run an EVA league table in India, 88% of its BT 500 was EVA negative. Which essentially meant that return on intangible capital (earnings remaining after fixed assets were provided for) was in the red zone. Today, most of the enlightened leadership in the world (and a few in India like Godrej) actually use EVA to pay bonuses.

If we truly want to understand the intrinsic shareholder value being created, a sharp focus on the intangibles side of our asset base is not just nice to have, but non-negotiable. Why so? As I pointed out in a previous article, if we outsource our production facilities (fixed capital), our businesses will not collapse. If, however, we lose our brands and other such intellectual property, though, we won’t have a leg to stand on. So why should we not independently measure the efficacy of these ‘assets’? Large shareholders cry blue murder if there is a fire in a factory. Why should they not be alarmed if their brand loses its sheen? Or worse, it gets discredited?

When my last piece making that point was published, a neighbour asked me a good question: This is all very well, but what metrics will you use in a quarterly or board meeting to understand the granular impact of the brand on performance? Right. What indeed.

So, how do you actually see the brand at work on your numbers? Revenue and margins are too broad. But here are some things for a business head to think about:

One, when do your revenues feature a significant proportion of repeat customers?

Two, when do your volumes have a large contribution from advocacy?

Three, when do customers buy a larger part of their basket from you than before?

Four, when is your working capital usage negative?

And five, how does your discounting decrease every quarter?

If you look through a microscope, you will find that each of these contribute considerably to your bottom line. And each is impacted directly and significantly by the strength of your brand.

Businesses—and indeed, entire economies—are subject to these questions, and enjoy the concomitant rewards. It’s worth reminding ourselves that the world’s 100 most valuable brands emerged from only nine countries that account for nearly 70% of the world economy.

The reality is that these businesses run their economics on the basis of rewards and risks not visible on balance sheets.

Ramesh Jude Thomas is president and chief knowledge officer, Equitor Value Advisory

