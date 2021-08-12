Return on brand capital: An idea in need of adoption

I remember it was a boardroom in Mumbai. There were 14 senior folks in the room, including the vice-chairman and managing director designate. The firm was, and still is, a category leader and a household name. We had just completed a complex multi-segment brand valuation exercise to arrive at the value and contribution of the trademark. Lo and behold, with close to two-thirds of the enterprise value showing up in the mother brand alone, the question that the MD designate posed to me was quite curious, pointed and relevant. His voice cut through the room: “Jude, do you then suggest that the board should spend two-thirds of their meetings on the brand alone?" My response was also a question: “Sir, what do you think the Disney, Nike or Apple boards spend their time on?"