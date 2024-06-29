Revenue upside should be split between spending, consolidation
The additional tax and non-tax receipts would provide a leeway of ~ ₹1.2 trillion to the GoI for enhancing its expenditures or a sharper fiscal consolidation than what was pencilled into the Interim Budget for FY2025 or both.
With the results of the general elections behind us, the focus has now expectedly shifted to the full budget for FY2025, which is widely anticipated to be presented in July 2024. Several tailwinds on the revenue account have emerged since the presentation of the Interim Budget, indicating comfort on the fiscal front.