Will there be a twist in the MPC tale… that could make the markets go pale? Thoughts like these cloud the bond markets as we await the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision on 8 October. From a malnourished economy to potential obesity is the journey most world economies have traversed since the pandemic broke out in early 2020.

A monetary situation, which was created to ward off possible ill-effects of the pandemic on the economy, now needs reversal as vaccinations gather pace the world over. The key point to ponder is: Is this likely to be gradual or a hasty one? For now, it seems like central banks across the world are not in a mood to press the accelerator in a hurry.

The US Fed has clearly stated that the tapering of bond purchases should not be construed as a precursor to immediate rate hikes. Ditto could be the thought process for policymakers in India. As a step towards normalization in India, we have already seen the introduction of VRRR (variable rate reverse repo) by RBI—7 and 14 days for now. The core banking system liquidity is more than ₹11 trillion, which warrants a phased reduction. Currently, RBI is conducting ₹6 trillion worth of 7 and 14 days VRRR. There is a high probability that we could see an increase in VRRR tenor in the upcoming policy and an increase in the amount too. This, to our mind, is a precursor towards narrowing the reverse repo-repo corridor (which is 65 basis points now). This could be followed by a reduction in the G-Sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) amount as well in the December quarter.

Bond yields have stabilized, and the second-half government borrowing, too, is in line with market expectations. In addition, the possibility of India fixed income index’s inclusion in a global index has led to buying emerge in the FPI (foreign portfolio investor) segment.

After a long while, the net sales in Indian debt have outpaced the net sales in equity for September (~ ₹10,000crore in debt versus ₹8,000 crore in equity). G-SAP could, however, take the form of an operation twist where RBI buys long-end bonds and sells short-end bonds simultaneously. This is to ensure no further addition of liquidity, which is in surfeit mode.

On the inflation front, while we saw upward revisions in the previous policies (currently projected at 5.7%), retail inflation has been trending lower. While the next few data points may continue on the lower side, RBI may not want to revise its forecast lower, given the recent spike in crude oil prices.

Thus, from an outcome perspective, we may see adjustments in VRRR and G-SAP and a status quo on policy rates. The reverse repo rate hike could wait till December policy as VRRR is anyways playing its intended role. We have seen the short end of the yield curve back up by 25-35bps in the past month. Also, with festivities approaching, it makes sense to wait for any possible adverse developments on the pandemic front. The steep yield curve has already started to flatten out, and with continued VRRR, the case for further flattening continues.

The system continues to be in comfortable liquidity mode. Hence, the case for carry in fixed income remains. By November, the action points from the US Fed will be abundantly clear, which could then pave the way for a reverse repo rate hike in December policy in India.

Till then, the buzzword for central bankers will be “Jaagte Raho".

Lakshmi Iyer is chief investment officer (debt) and head (products) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. The views expressed here are personal.

