Reverse repo rate hike is unlikely before Dec policy

The US Fed has clearly stated that the tapering of bond purchases should not be construed as a precursor to immediate rate hikes. Ditto could be the thought process for policymakers in India. As a step towards normalization in India, we have already seen the introduction of VRRR (variable rate reverse repo) by RBI—7 and 14 days for now. The core banking system liquidity is more than ₹11 trillion, which warrants a phased reduction. Currently, RBI is conducting ₹6 trillion worth of 7 and 14 days VRRR. There is a high probability that we could see an increase in VRRR tenor in the upcoming policy and an increase in the amount too. This, to our mind, is a precursor towards narrowing the reverse repo-repo corridor (which is 65 basis points now). This could be followed by a reduction in the G-Sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) amount as well in the December quarter.

