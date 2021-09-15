Rewrite history, but only if the rationale for it is sound

However, in the last few years, discoveries in neuroscience have established that our brain is not an input-output system, but an anticipating system. In any situation, the brain is predicting what could happen in those circumstances. This prediction is based on one’s past experience of being in a similar situation. If what happens in the new scenario goes by one’s expectation, the past experience gets further reinforced. If, for some reason, the situation is not as per one’s prediction, it becomes a new learning for the brain on how to better predict similar situations in future. Present human behaviours are influenced by our own past experiences and also those that got handed down over generations of human evolutionary history. A lot of this past knowledge—and our deep emotional memories even more so—is stored at a non-conscious level in the brain. So although at a conscious level an individual might not be aware of them, they do impact the present-day thoughts and behaviours of an individual.