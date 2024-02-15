Opinion
Rhetoric or reality: Focus on per capita
Dilip D'Souza 5 min read 15 Feb 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Summary
- If intellectual content matters, pay attention to the per capita, because becoming collectively heavier than a numerically smaller family is a pretty lightweight achievement.
There was a time, I feel sure, when India had nobody who played cricket. That was before England brought cricket to India and sparked the craze for the game we now see here. But in those early days when nobody played cricket in India, there were already plenty of people who played it in England. But at some point after Indians got hooked to the game, certainly our count of cricket players equalled and then overtook England’s.
