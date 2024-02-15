Rhetoric or reality: Focus on per capita

In each case, a better comparison might be with “per capita" numbers. Divide the families’ respective weight totals by their count. You find that individually, the Agarwals comfortably outweigh the Manchandas, 100kg to 50kg. So much for a milestone. I don’t know how many cricketers England and India, respectively, have—except that India must have many more. But even if India has nearly 20 times as many people, I suspect India’s per capita cricketer count is about the same as England’s; certainly not 20 times greater. At best, it might be somewhat larger, given that cricket is not the favourite sport of the English in the way that it is of Indians. As for the shoes: At the moment my company equals the output of yours, my per capita production—call it productivity—is one-tenth of yours. Yet it surprises nobody in either company that my production matches and overtakes yours. That’s only inevitable, given how many more shoemakers I have on my rolls.