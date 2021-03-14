Rich Indians these days are waiting to flee India again

Their newspapers, which are very mild affairs and do not stab you in the morning with details of brutalities, speak of gloom. But when you step outdoor, you don’t see any of it. The roads instead are filled with happy people who look expensively dressed, even if it is not winter. And everything is easy to do, whether it is getting on to a bus or just walking around for miles. And you don’t have to get molested or endure great suffering just to watch cricket like it is meant to be, in an actual stadium. And, of course, the air is so clear that it smells of trees, and on some days, you may also feel the full force of the sun.

