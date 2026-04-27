Right of way: the right debate at the right time

However, challenges will remain. Infrastructure is developing at a rapid pace, but most of the roads, flyovers or overpasses become a traffic nightmare the moment they are inaugurated. The reason is compounding vehicle numbers. During the FY25, 25 million new vehicles were added to Indian streets. They include both two and four wheelers. And a total of 4.55 million cars were registered in 2025, 6% more than the previous year. Often, we say that to curb this menace, we will have to improve our public transport. But it will take time to create a new infrastructure.