“Don’t underestimate the power of the common man.” These words were popularized by Shah Rukh Khan with a slight twist in his film Chennai Express.
Right of way: the right debate at the right time
SummaryWhat can we do? We can find ways to stop traffic jams caused by rallies, religious and marriage processions, etc., by designating spaces with facilities for large gatherings, away from the city’s crowded areas.
“Don’t underestimate the power of the common man.” These words were popularized by Shah Rukh Khan with a slight twist in his film Chennai Express.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More