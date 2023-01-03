Rishabh Pant, Lata Mangeshkar and the eyeball feeding frenzy

Fourth, this trend has also ended the tyranny of the editor. Until around a decade and a half ago, to be able to publish any content, one had to go through a gatekeeper (the editor) who would decide whether the content on offer was good enough to be published or not. At the same time, considerations like consent, the ethics of the situation involved, etc, were also taken into account (not always, but at least more often than not). Now it’s practically a free-for-all.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}