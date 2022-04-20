Rishi Sunak’s bright prospects in British politics have dimmed

But in the age of Twitter, each moment mishandled can trap you for an eternity, as it must seem to Rishi Sunak, Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer, who had seemed like a front-runner to succeed the troubled prime minister Boris Johnson. Not long ago, the British media’s knives were out; Conservative parliamentarians were baying for Johnson’s blood after stories emerged of bacchanalian parties at 10 Downing Street, with wine and cheese, while the nation was under a severe lockdown. Covid- affected grandparents lay dying, unable to hug their grandchildren one last time; marriages got postponed to comply with attendance rules; and families could not gather for meaningful ceremonies; but Johnson and his friends and colleagues carried on as though they lived in another country, where the rules the Johnson-led cabinet had imposed did not apply. Sunak had the misfortune of being seen at an apparently impromptu celebration with Johnson. Last week, the Metropolitan Police fined them both, and more fines are expected, as there were other violations.

