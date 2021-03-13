Rising retail inflation, a big headache for govt, RBI and you

At the same time, it wants to ensure that the government of India, which has plans to borrow a huge amount of money next year, can do that at a lower interest rate. But with core inflation being at its second-highest level in the last five years, the bond market is clearly not happy and is demanding a higher return from government bonds. The yield or the return on the 10-year government bond crossed 6.27% on 10 March. This, despite the RBI trying to control the yield at 6%. The yield on a bond is the return an investor earns by buying a bond on a certain date and at a certain price and holding on to it until maturity. This means that the government of India has to pay a higher return for borrowing money. If the government has to pay more and given that lending to the government is deemed to be the safest form of lending, the interest rates on all other kinds of lending should also go up in the time to come.