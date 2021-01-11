Rising yields flash a warning sign for the Fed and markets

An intensification of the recent moves in yield curves in the weeks ahead would be concerning for both policymakers and risk takers. While the Fed is hoping for higher inflation, it wouldn’t want this to materialize through “stagflation"—that is, even more disappointing growth and higher inflation. It has few tools, if any, to guide the economy out of such an operating environment. This, as well as the hit on corporate earnings from the lack of economic growth, would exacerbate what is already an extremely large disconnect between financial valuations and fundamentals.