Risk management shouldn’t be limited to regulatory minimums

Bankers are likely to focus on interest rate and liquidity risks over and above credit risk. Between 2010 and 2015, the US Fed’s interest rate was almost zero. However, between 2016 and June 2019, its rate rose to 2.375%. This eroded almost one-fifth the value of bonds purchased when the Fed funds rate was near zero (0.125%), but as it rose over a period of 30 months, the shock was not severe. After covid, the US Fed reduced that rate and then raised it sharply in response to inflation; it spiked from 0.125% in January 2022 to 4.8% in February 2023. Bond prices crashed by 30-35% in these 14 months. A portion of a bank’s securities portfolio is marked-to-market (MTM); i.e., revalued daily by market prices. Another part is held-to-maturity (HTM), with its value logged at original purchase prices. While MTM bond prices were adjusted down as the Fed’s rate rose, HTM holdings were not, even though their market value also crashed. When SVB was forced to sell HTM bonds, huge losses were booked which had to be adjusted against equity. As the Fed had raised its rate by 2 percentage points between 2016 and 2019, a popular post-covid narrative expected the rate to rise similarly at most. So this was the worst-case scenario for a stress test. On this, SVB was compliant with regulatory asks and peer practices. A 4.5 percentage point rate spike over 14 months was not seen as plausible. But it happened.

