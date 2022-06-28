Roe’s overturn may imperil legal precedents elsewhere5 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 09:54 PM IST
The US ruling is also a blow to the principle of courts abiding by what has already been settled in law
Last week, the US Supreme Court issued its judgement in Dobbs vs Jackson Medical, overturning Roe vs Wade—a decision that has since 1973 guaranteed women’s right to abortion. Five conservative judges held that state legislators should be able to enact laws depending on whether they felt a woman’s decisional autonomy over her body was more important than her act of taking a “potential life". In doing so, they set at nought decades of jurisprudence that had developed on the basis of the Roe case, and also threatened a host of other civil liberties in ancillary fields. Almost overnight, women in some American states lost the ability to abort unwanted pregnancies and ran the risk of criminal prosecution if they tried.