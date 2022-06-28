Roe’s overturn may imperil legal precedents elsewhere

When the right to privacy was challenged before the Supreme Court of India, the main argument of the state was that there was no such right in our Constitution. Two early judgements of the Supreme Court—MP Sharma vs Satish Chandra and Kharak Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh—had actually held as such, using an originalist approach to constitutional interpretation no different from that which the US Supreme Court used to overturn Roe vs Wade. This allowed the Attorney-General of India to contend that the country had no such thing as a fundamental right to privacy; and even though subsequent judgements had presumed that such a right exists, they had done so by ignoring the binding precedents of the 8-judge MP Sharma and 6-judge Kharak Singh court decisions.