Role of debenture trustees to help bond investors

Bonds or debentures issued in India come under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as they are traded on the exchanges. Over the last two decades, Sebi has issued licences to many debenture trustees (DTs), who play the role of a monitor on behalf of the investors. DTs are appointed by corporates whenever they raise debt by an issuance of any listed bond or debenture. DTs are supposed to play a fiduciary role to ensure proper security and timely payment of interest and principal as per the terms of the issue. Rating agencies also play an important role and are supposed to monitor the company’s financial performance and periodically retain, upgrade or downgrade the rating of issues. A rating of AAA means that the company has been performing well for some time with the hope that it will continue to do so until a material adverse change takes place warranting a downgrade. But the credit crisis, where AAA-rated debentures were downgraded overnight, led to the questioning of the veracity of ratings.